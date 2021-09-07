Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Leidos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,618 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,335,000 after acquiring an additional 542,304 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,685,000 after acquiring an additional 407,307 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 16,745.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 397,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $36,436,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LDOS opened at $99.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.27.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

