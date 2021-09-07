Lendefi (LDFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Lendefi coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendefi has a market cap of $1.94 million and $19,237.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lendefi has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00063393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00142280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.75 or 0.00194273 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.82 or 0.07715517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,951.48 or 1.00238470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.61 or 0.00925837 BTC.

About Lendefi

Lendefi launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

