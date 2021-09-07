Lethean (LTHN) Trading Down 5.7% This Week

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Lethean has a market capitalization of $742,205.22 and $1,569.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,148.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,502.82 or 0.07429352 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $676.37 or 0.01434557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.27 or 0.00384458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00128710 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.59 or 0.00584518 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.63 or 0.00574007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00334820 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.