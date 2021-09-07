Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,966 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $52.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

