Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,587 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $86.89. The company has a market capitalization of $195.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

