Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,905 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,905 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $214.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.66 and a 200-day moving average of $219.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $140.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

