Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $348.89

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $348.89 and last traded at $348.83, with a volume of 72 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $323.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Ning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $347.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

