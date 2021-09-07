Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,737 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 464.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 91.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LILAK. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.