Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Luceco (LON:LUCE)

Luceco (LON:LUCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities lowered shares of Luceco to an “add” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

LUCE traded down GBX 41.50 ($0.54) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 431 ($5.63). 556,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,933. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 420.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 346.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. Luceco has a twelve month low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company has a market cap of £693.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

