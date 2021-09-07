Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

Vistry Group (LON:VTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 807 ($10.54) to GBX 1,267 ($16.55) in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Vistry Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,307 ($17.08).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Shares of Vistry Group stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,236.50 ($16.15). 1,050,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,201. The stock has a market cap of £2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,201.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,175.56.

In related news, insider Ashley Steel purchased 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,259 ($16.45) per share, with a total value of £6,949.68 ($9,079.80). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 577 shares of company stock valued at $725,070.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.