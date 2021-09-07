Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bango (LON:BGO)

Bango (LON:BGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.74% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON:BGO traded down GBX 6.35 ($0.08) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 205.15 ($2.68). 166,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,241. The stock has a market capitalization of £155.68 million and a PE ratio of 32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 213.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 214.70. Bango has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146.85 ($1.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 308 ($4.02).
About Bango
