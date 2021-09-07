Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bango (LON:BGO)

Bango (LON:BGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.74% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:BGO traded down GBX 6.35 ($0.08) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 205.15 ($2.68). 166,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,241. The stock has a market capitalization of £155.68 million and a PE ratio of 32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 213.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 214.70. Bango has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146.85 ($1.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 308 ($4.02).

About Bango

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

