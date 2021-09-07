Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Ted Baker (LON:TED)

Ted Baker (LON:TED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.62% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Ted Baker stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 165.90 ($2.17). 1,360,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,871. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 143.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 147.15. Ted Baker has a 12 month low of GBX 80.04 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 217.60 ($2.84). The stock has a market cap of £306.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

