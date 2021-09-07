Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.19. 142,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 196,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lightbridge by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightbridge in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 104.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 24,251 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 53.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 78,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

