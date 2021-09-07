LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.67 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $26.67 million and $47,537.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00059883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00152470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.05 or 0.00742859 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00044462 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,054,055,754 coins and its circulating supply is 1,052,727,513 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

