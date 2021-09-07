Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLNW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $345.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 93,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 366.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 135,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 106,192 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 44,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 29,714 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.