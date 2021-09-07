LINKA (LINKA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $117,613.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. LINKA has a market cap of $2.08 million and $117,613.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

