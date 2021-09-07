Linker Coin Reaches Market Cap of $8.86 Million (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0786 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $8.86 million and approximately $227,918.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00059129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00148002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00044467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.74 or 0.00732416 BTC.

About Linker Coin

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

