Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.09

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 477817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57.

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $901.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.17 million.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

