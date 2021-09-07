LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Reaches $0.0165 on Top Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $11.75 million and $16,378.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000585 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00064561 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

