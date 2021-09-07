Liquity (LQTY) Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.48 or 0.00011654 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $52.56 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Liquity has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00059785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00130320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.59 or 0.00180035 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.43 or 0.07111369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,875.74 or 0.99762903 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.39 or 0.00890425 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,597,661 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.