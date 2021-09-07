Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 17.7% Higher Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $8.38 million and approximately $1,411.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,353.06 or 0.99433283 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 739,123,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

