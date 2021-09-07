Litecoin Market Capitalization Hits $12.02 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $12.02 billion and $4.62 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $180.07 or 0.00383902 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000641 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

