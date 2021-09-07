Litecoin Plus Tops 24 Hour Volume of $194.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $119,709.12 and approximately $194.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,232.13 or 1.00032118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00045873 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007827 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00071731 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007315 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000157 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.