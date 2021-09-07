Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Trading Down 7.1%

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.40). Approximately 884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 43,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.66).

The stock has a market capitalization of £156 million and a PE ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 231.74.

In other news, insider Richard Pindar bought 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £680,000 ($888,424.35).

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, special situations, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA between Â£1 million ($1.12 Million) and Â£5 million ($5.62 Million).

