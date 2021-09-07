Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Holdings Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAD opened at $325.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.43. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.21 and a 52-week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.70%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.55.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

