LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,387,000 after buying an additional 183,016 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in LivaNova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,593,000 after buying an additional 65,990 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,219,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 329,304 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth about $102,715,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $84.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.94.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

