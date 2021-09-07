Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of LOB opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.11. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $72.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In related news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $977,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,840. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.