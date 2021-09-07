Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 311,050.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,354,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,999,000 after buying an additional 757,118 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 474,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after buying an additional 329,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $161.36. 49,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,265. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.51. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.