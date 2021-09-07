Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 2,380 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.4% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $807,313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,321,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,199,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after acquiring an additional 639,445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $414.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,397. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $404.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

