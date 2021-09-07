LocalCoinSwap Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Million (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $3,650.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.61 or 0.00719595 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001570 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $599.08 or 0.01273126 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000043 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,270,006 coins and its circulating supply is 51,057,229 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

