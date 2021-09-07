Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,786 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,632,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 157,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,015,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $356.00 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $399.60. The firm has a market cap of $98.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

