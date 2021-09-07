Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of L. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Loews by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,606 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 12.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,207,000 after purchasing an additional 256,617 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Loews by 6.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,994,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 117,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 2.9% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,311,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,594 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L stock opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.43. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $83,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

