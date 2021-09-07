Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.29

Shares of Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Lonking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

