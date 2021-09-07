Loom Network Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $109.84 million and $33.52 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00060844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00145391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $344.36 or 0.00734991 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00042728 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

