Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGT. FMR LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 28,456.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,204 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology by 21.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IGT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of IGT opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.54 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.14.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

