Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 152,930 Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 152,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Comstock Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 218,771 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 55.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,330 shares in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. Analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.