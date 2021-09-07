Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,410 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of LifeVantage worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 19.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 20.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 43.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 103,633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LifeVantage during the first quarter worth $47,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.42. LifeVantage Co. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $14.96.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 40.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.