Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $211,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $397,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 83.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,512 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

CCRN opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $821.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

