Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $229.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 44,640 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,976 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

