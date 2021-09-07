Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 141.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,225 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of StarTek worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in StarTek in the first quarter worth $6,166,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in StarTek by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 83,887 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in StarTek in the first quarter worth $627,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in StarTek by 156.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 71,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in StarTek by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

SRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of StarTek in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

NYSE SRT opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. StarTek, Inc. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $9.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $244.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StarTek Profile

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

