Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,421 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,858,000 after acquiring an additional 196,016 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,403 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,384,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,997,000 after purchasing an additional 431,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $67.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average is $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 131.73. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSY. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.61.

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 98,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $5,778,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 943,425 shares of company stock worth $57,562,263. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.