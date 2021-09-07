Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,815 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Xencor worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Xencor by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Xencor by 716.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 3,364.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xencor by 13,943.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 91.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.