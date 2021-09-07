Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 79.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,415 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 3,700.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 214.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $158.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 121.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.15.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. Research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OMCL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $6,409,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.