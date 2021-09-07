Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of SFL at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 31,640 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 327,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.06.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. SFL’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

SFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SFL presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

SFL Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.