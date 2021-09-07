Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 125,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Veru at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Veru by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Veru in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veru by 1,877.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Veru in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VERU. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.46.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40. Veru Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.76 million, a P/E ratio of -988.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. Research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lucy Lu acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veru Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

