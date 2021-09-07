Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 218.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after buying an additional 121,840 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSN opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.79. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

