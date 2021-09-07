Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,314 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $101.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.83. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $145,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,576.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $929,686 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

