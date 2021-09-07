Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 180,192 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,970,000 after acquiring an additional 146,924 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,388,000 after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Old Republic International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,355,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,646,000 after acquiring an additional 198,895 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,055,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,578,000 after acquiring an additional 65,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

ORI opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORI. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Old Republic International news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,259.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,788,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $61,054 and have sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

