Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 11,970 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,970 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of TechTarget worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth $31,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TechTarget by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after buying an additional 263,197 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,015,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1,132.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 50,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 219,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTGT. Sidoti began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.81. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $233,715.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,161.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $1,410,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

