Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 282,699 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 282,699 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in PPL by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.91.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.